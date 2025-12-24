Commentary: Beyond medals and records, what should SEA Games 2025 mean for Singapore sports?

SINGAPORE: The dust is settling around this year’s 33rd SEA Games, which ended in Thailand on Saturday (Dec 20).

For many of us in the Singapore sports community, the SEA Games are a rite of passage, something that every aspiring national athlete aims to participate and do well in to earn the right to progress to bigger sporting stages. This makes the event an important target when it rolls around every two years.

The games are also an opportunity for Southeast Asian countries that may not yet be established global sporting powerhouses to win medals and make headlines, and hence, a focal point for national pride.

Team Singapore finished with a medal tally of 52 golds, 61 silvers and 89 bronzes, taking fifth place on the overall medal table. This is the country’s fourth-best showing at the event, and a step up from the 2023 Games scorecard of 51 golds, 43 silvers and 64 bronzes.