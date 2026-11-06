Commentary: Singapore’s haze law gets sharper teeth. Will it finally bite?

SINGAPORE: Even as the skies clear, Singapore is turning up the heat after the worst haze episode in more than a decade.

For most of its existence, the Transboundary Haze Pollution Act (THPA) has remained untested. Since it was enacted in 2014, no one has ever been prosecuted or sued under it. That may change with the conviction demonstrated by the government to act over the last few weeks.

In this short time, Singapore has served notices under the THPA on 20 companies, summoned the leaders of 10 of them to meet three Cabinet ministers, appointed a specialist investigations panel and agreed on a joint task force with Indonesia. Perhaps most significantly, it put forward extensive amendments to the THPA, which passed in parliament on Wednesday (Nov 4).

The amendments do not merely sharpen the Act’s teeth; it changes its fundamental character. A law built around proving offences after the fact is being reorganised around preventive action and risk-based enforcement.