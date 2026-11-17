SINGAPORE: An international review of its national capabilities and initiatives to develop local expertise are among the latest steps Singapore is taking in its exploration of nuclear energy.

Next year, Singapore will undertake the first phase of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Integrated Nuclear Infrastructure Review (INIR), which will look at capabilities across 19 areas including safety, radioactive waste management and emergency planning. New schemes were also launched at the recent Singapore International Energy Week with the aim of building a “strong pipeline” of local nuclear expertise.

These do not signal a decision to deploy nuclear energy. Rather, they reflect the need to build up the required capabilities to make an informed decision when the time comes.

Amid changes in technology and circumstances, preserving nuclear energy as an option increasingly requires preparation well before any deployment decision.