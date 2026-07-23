Commentary: PM Wong’s Cabinet reshuffle shows his focus on building Singapore’s next generation of leaders

SINGAPORE: If the line-up flanking Prime Minister Lawrence Wong at the press conference on Wednesday (Jul 22) was anything to go by, the latest Cabinet changes reveal how his team of 4G, and potentially 5G, leaders is taking clear shape.

All bar one were first-time Members of Parliament elected at the 2025 General Election (GE), the first one in which the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) was led by Mr Wong.

Without reading too much into the composition of a press conference panel, the promotions spoke for themselves.

Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth David Neo, Acting Minister for Manpower Jasmin Lau and Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs and Social and Family Development Goh Pei Ming had all been promoted after being newly elected just over a year ago.