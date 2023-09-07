Commentary: Pets add colour to Singapore’s public figures and politicians

SINGAPORE: Max the cat. Cooper the dog. Socks, Judy and Awan.

Two weeks ago, these pet names would not have been recognisable to most Singaporeans. But after nine intense days of campaigning, many, especially those active on social media, would have heard of them, since they are the pets of this year’s Presidential Election candidates.

But why would Singapore voters be interested in candidates’ pets? More broadly, what do presidential candidates have to gain from sharing details of their personal lives?

PERSONAL STORIES AND PERSONALITIES

Looking beyond our shores, pets are a common feature of many public figures and politicians.

Queen Elizabeth II was well-known for her love of corgis. Larry, the cat of 10 Downing Street, the official residence and office of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, has amassed many fans and has even been given his own position, the tongue-in-cheek Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office.

Occupants of the White House have also had a long history of owning pets, with the latest being Commander and Major, United States President Joe Biden’s German Shepherds.

These pets, together with other personal details, add a touch of colour to these public figures. They help us see these individuals beyond their formal roles, and to see a person beneath the professional veneer.

We might even be able to relate to them more. The fact that our three presidential candidates are all pet owners was probably warmly received by animal lovers and fellow pet owners.