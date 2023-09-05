Commentary: How not to misread Singapore voters and the Presidential Election outcome

Mr Tharman has exhibited his independent mindedness while being a team player collectively responsible for the government’s actions. His ability to express his own views while remaining aligned with the key policies of the government enabled him to craft his own political brand without being seen as a maverick.

For example, as Finance Minister, he spoke of “safety nets that help Singaporeans who fall on hard times” rather than the commonly used “social safety nets” which tended to insinuate unsustainable welfare schemes and the erosion of work ethic and familial responsibility.

His background provided the context by which voters understood Mr Tharman as a presidential candidate and, more importantly, provided indications of how he would be a non-partisan, unifying head of state.

Voters were able to differentiate Mr Tharman as presidential candidate from Mr Tharman as a PAP politician. Responding to concerns that he would be predisposed towards the government he was an integral part of, he said in his final presidential candidate broadcast last Wednesday (Aug 30): “If I am a partisan, it is that I am a partisan for better chances and better support for Singaporeans who have less, to help them uplift themselves and to uplift all our spirits”.

A VOTE FOR THARMAN IS NOT NECESSARILY A VOTE FOR THE PAP

Although one cannot ignore Mr Tharman’s time and contributions in government, it is another thing altogether to say that voters from across the political aisle were giving the vote of confidence to the PAP in last Friday’s poll.

If a General Election were to be held in the near term, it is certainly not the case that voters who voted for Mr Tharman would also vote for the PAP.

Concerns such as bread and butter issues, housing, job security and public life standards are being addressed even as the PAP government plans to unveil a revitalised social compact. Voters will determine if the government has done enough over its tenure.

The General Election is a highly partisan contest with each political party promoting their election manifestos in a contest for the right to form the government. In a one-party dominant system, General Election can also function as a referendum on the ruling party.

Besides reviewing whether the government delivered on its promises, voters will also evaluate how the ruling party governed, and their level of trust and confidence about the direction of governance.