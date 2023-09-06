Commentary: Why the 2023 Presidential Election results are politically significant

SINGAPORE: Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam’s landslide victory is politically significant even though a Presidential Election to a non-political office with limited powers isn’t supposed to have such a bearing.

For several reasons, the result of the 2023 Presidential Election has more political implications than previous elections.

First, though, at a personal level, I got my wish. I had written a piece published on CNA that I hoped there would be a contest this time, in contrast to the election in 2017 when there was a walkover with President Halimah Yacob as the only candidate.

This was before anyone came forward to declare their candidacy publicly and it wasn’t clear how many would.

I also wrote that the ideal contest would be one between an ex-People’s Action Party (PAP) minister and someone with no links to the ruling party.

This would be a win-win for all. If the ex-minister won, it would demonstrate that the people had no issues electing someone with close links to the ruling party, putting to rest once and for all the partisan question.

If the non-PAP candidate won, it would show that it was possible for a private sector person to prevail and encourage more such people to come forward in the future.

I supported such a person, a friend whom I’ve known for several years, Mr George Goh, but, alas, he failed to persuade the Presidential Elections Committee that his business experience met the eligibility criteria.

In the event, Mr Ng Kok Song and Mr Tan Kin Lian provided the private sector competition to Mr Tharman but neither made a serious dent in the contest.