Commentary: With rising school bus fees, is it time for parents to introduce kids to the joys of public transport?

SINGAPORE: It’s 1987, and it’s the first day of secondary school for 13-year-old me. After years of being ferried by school bus by the venerable Uncle “Tortoise” in my primary years, taking public transport felt like being in a zombie apocalypse movie.

By 6am, the bus stop was an engorged mess of students, early shift workers and a befuddled me, a first-time commuter who was about to get schooled on the perils of the post-dawn public transportation.

With the arrival of every bus, there was pushing and shoving - and this was before the actual boarding. Each bus was a veritable sardine can, packed to the brim with anxious humans from all walks of life, fighting to get to their final destinations on time.

While I did manage to get onto the bus, it was but the first in a series of three buses that I had to get onto, in my quest to get to school before the dreaded ringing of the school bell.

So of course, this first commute had to get progressively worse.

The second bus ride was no different, but this battle included veteran wet market shoppers who bulldozed their way through the crowd, armed with moist plastic bags filled with unbelievable fishiness. There was no space in the bus for me to squeeze out of their way, and alas, my school shorts, grazed over and over again by those bags, carried an unfortunate raw seafood aroma the rest of the day.

By the time I got to Bukit Timah to hop onto the next ride, the mass of fellow commuters had multiplied exponentially, resulting in a hive of passive aggression in a multitude of school uniforms. I counted at least six uniform varietals, from secondary schools that lined the stretch of main road that was my destination for the morning.

But the main event for the morning was reserved for the tail end of my ride. As I poked my head through the crowd looking for my stop, cramped between a rotund upper secondary, presumably, rugby player student; and the pole that was next to the exit, I felt a tap on my knee.

Lo and behold, another 13-year-old boy, gaunt and pale, was gesturing for me to move away. This poor fellow had unwisely had a big breakfast, and it was for all to see as he regurgitated it all over the bus floor.

Despite all this, I still made it to school on time.