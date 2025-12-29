Commentary: Singapore’s stock market is waking up and the hard part starts now

SINGAPORE: The Singapore stock market, long criticised for being moribund, has finally woken up.

The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) hit multiple record highs this year. Much of the rally was driven by the banks and other blue chips, although the next tier of companies – usually referred to as the mid-caps – has also done well.

The question now is whether this marks the start of a sustainable resurgence or a flash in the pan.

REFORM-FUELLED EXCITEMENT

There is no question that excitement over the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s efforts to inject liquidity into the market via its S$5 billion (US$3.88 billion) Equity Market Development Programme (EQDP) has helped lift sentiment. So far, some S$3.95 billion has been allocated to nine fund managers, whose mandate is to invest in the small and mid-cap space.

The impact of this, especially on the newly formed mid-cap iEdge Singapore Next 50 Index, will be closely watched. The new index, launched on Sep 22, tracks the 50 largest Singapore-listed companies after those in the STI, and collectively account for a market capitalisation of around S$90 billion.