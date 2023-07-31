Commentary: If you love eating vegetables, why not homegrown greens?

SINGAPORE: As I navigate through the well-stocked online aisles of a local supermarket, the discernible disparity in pricing between vegetables grown in Singapore and imported alternatives captures my attention.

A packet of baby kai lan from China was tagged at S$0.71 (US$0.53) per 100g. In contrast, a packet of the same vegetable grown in Singapore was priced at S$1.63 per 100g.

A bunch of coriander from Thailand was priced at S$4.06 per 100g, while a locally grown alternative was going for S$5.10 per 100g.

Likewise, 100g of kale produced locally was priced at S$3.66, whereas the same amount of imported kale from Australia was tagged at S$2.17.

You get the picture.

The stark contrast in cost highlights a pressing challenge faced by Singapore's local farming industry - encouraging more consumers to embrace homegrown greens.

IS IT ALL ABOUT THE MONEY?

Singapore currently imports about 90 per cent of its food, making it vulnerable to depleting natural resources, climate change and unpredictable geopolitical and disease outbreak situations.

While the nation seeks to locally produce 30 per cent of its nutritional needs by 2030, recent media reports have highlighted the challenges in doing so. Singaporeans have been slow to embrace local produce, and some urban farms are being left with so much unsold greens they have resorted to either donating or throwing them away.