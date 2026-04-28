Commentary: China is remaking the South China Sea with a return to island-building

SYDNEY: After nearly a decade of relative pause, China has resumed large-scale island-building in the South China Sea.

Satellite images of Antelope Reef in the Paracel Islands show a once-submerged feature rapidly transformed into what could become one of Beijing’s largest outposts in the region. It signals a renewed willingness to reshape maritime geography as a means of consolidating control.

During the mid-2010s, China’s island-building campaign drew global attention for its scale and speed. Reefs were dredged and turned into artificial islands, some equipped with runways, ports and military facilities. That phase appeared to slow in the years that followed.

Recent analysis now indicates that construction at Antelope Reef could rival the size of China’s largest bases. What is unfolding is not just about building land, but about building infrastructure that can sustain operations over time – more closely integrated with China’s broader maritime approach.