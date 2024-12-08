Commentary: The end of South Korea Yoon's presidency is nigh

BUSAN, South Korea: After a week of political twists and turns, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol survived an impeachment attempt on Saturday (Dec 7), triggered by his controversial and brief push to impose martial law.

The South Korean legislature, the National Assembly, failed to impeach Mr Yoon after all but three members of his People Power Party (PPP) boycotted the vote.

The PPP walked out of the legislature when the impeachment vote arose. Mr Yoon’s opponents hold 192 out of 300 National Assembly seats. Impeachment requires 200 votes. So Mr Yoon survived.

But the opposition is now pledging an impeachment vote every week until it passes, backed up by relentless street protests despite freezing winter temperatures. The liberal opposition needs only eight PPP defectors to pass impeachment. If the street protests continue and the country is politically paralysed, it is hard to imagine that eight votes would not come over eventually.

Indeed, the PPP boycotted the impeachment – rather than vote against it – because it could not guarantee against defection by some of its members. That is a strong sign that in a full legislative vote, Mr Yoon would lose.