SINGAPORE: It has been quite an eventful year for the local telecommunications sector.

After months of speculation, StarHub and M1 – Singapore’s second and third-biggest telcos – confirmed on Tuesday (Nov 24) that they will combine in an all-share deal worth S$1.1 billion.

The combined group – which will take shape upon completion of the merger in 2027 following regulatory approval – will oversee 4.1 million mobile customers and over 750,000 broadband users.

Separately on Tuesday, StarHub also exercised an option to buy Circles.Life’s Singapore mobile business. This follows the telco’s recent acquisition of MyRepublic’s mobile business.

So, the sector is officially down to three big players, much like a decade ago: The proposed StarHub-M1 entity; market leader Singtel, which has 4.5 million mobile customers and 700,000 broadband subscribers; and Simba with 1.4 million mobile subscribers, although questions have emerged over its future over regulatory breaches.