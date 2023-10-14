Commentary: Thailand’s hopes of boosting economy with tourists will take a hit after Bangkok shooting

SINGAPORE: The recent Siam Paragon mall shooting has cast a shadow over Thailand’s hopes to boost its economy by wooing tourists. It amplified concerns about safety, refreshing memories of the 2015 bombing in Bangkok’s city centre, killing and injuring many tourists visiting the Erawan Shrine.

In particular, the incident placed the spotlight on the concerns of Chinese tourists, which have also been fuelled by a blockbuster movie about Chinese people lured by job offers and trafficked into a scam ring in Southeast Asia. One of the two victims killed in the Oct 3 shooting was a Chinese tourist.

Less than two months into the job, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has gone from personally greeting the first Chinese visitors arriving visa-free at the airport to trying to restore confidence that Thailand is safe.

The temporary visa waiver for Chinese tourists signals Thailand’s priority, but whether the country will reach its target of 5 million this year is uncertain - only about 2.2 million arrived in the first eight months amid China’s own sluggish economy.