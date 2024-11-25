Commentary: Don’t get distracted by Trump’s outlandish Cabinet picks

SINGAPORE: Donald Trump’s choices for his administration may come across as more showbiz than expertise. But his choices each make clear the primary criteria for his selections: Loyalty to him, then also loyalty to his America First and Make America Great Again narrative.

For Cabinet positions who have the unique authority to check the president’s power, Donald Trump wants to ensure fealty to his demands.

Matt Gaetz, Trump’s first choice for attorney general in his second presidency, took himself out of the running on Thursday (Nov 21) amid scrutiny over sex trafficking allegations and for not being qualified. That pick went too far for at least four Republican Senators, which can block a Trump appointment given the Republicans’ three-set majority.

“Trump has put forth a mix of credible candidates the GOP can support and some crazy ones like Gaetz, who may turn out to be a red herring to draw attention away from other dubious picks,” Mike McCurry, White House press secretary for Bill Clinton, told me.

Replacement Pam Bondi is someone equally loyal, but much less offensive and thus more likely to get confirmed after Gaetz. Arguably, Gaetz was a throwaway and Trump wanted Bondi all along.