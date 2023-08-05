Commentary: Here's how prosecutors will try to prove that Trump intended to break the law

CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts: What was Donald Trump thinking when he set about trying to maintain the presidency after losing it to Joe Biden?

That’s the key question a jury will need to consider in Trump’s federal trial on charges announced Aug 1, stemming from Trump’s attempts to overthrow the results of the 2020 US presidential election.

The latest indictment charges Trump with conspiring to defraud the United States; to obstruct an official government proceeding; and to deprive US citizens of a civil right - namely, to have their vote count.

In a fourth count, Trump is charged with obstructing, or attempting to obstruct, an official proceeding of Congress.

As a criminal law scholar, it’s my belief that the key to a conviction or acquittal on these counts will be what jurors believe to be Trump’s state of mind at the time of these alleged events.

CRIMINAL INTENT

US criminal law requires that the accused not just engage in an act, but to engage in that act with a guilty mindset. In other words, it is not enough to do something; the accused has to intend to do the thing to merit this charge.

In some statutes, criminal negligence is enough to convict someone of a crime. This means that the person grossly violated some duty of care, even though it may have been unintentional.