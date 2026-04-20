Commentary: Will Cuba be the US’ next misadventure?

LONDON: America’s armed forces are heavily committed in the Middle East, but there are whispers around the White House that they have been warned to stand by for a new intervention against Cuba.

As usual with this president, no final decision has been taken. But United States President Donald Trump sees a window of opportunity to act in the Caribbean, where the 67-year-old Castro regime is tottering under the weight of US sanctions, the cut-off of Venezuelan oil and its own awesome incompetence.

Last Monday (Apr 13), the president said that the US may “stop by Cuba” when finished with Iran.

A quarter of the island’s 11 million population, including most of its middle-class professionals, have quit home in the last five years, for many destinations. The economy is on its knees. Hunger is rife. Despite a delivery of Russian oil, electricity blackouts are routine. Only a few privileged people, with access to US dollars and the black economy, are prospering.

The temptation for Trump, mired in a Middle Eastern mess which promises no glory for himself, is that here seems an opportunity for an easy win, which would be popular with many Americans of all parties.