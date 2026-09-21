Commentary: The AI panic needs some nuclear metaphors

BERLIN: Much about the global AI panic – could it really “kill us all by the end of the decade”? – is genuinely new, and thus extra-scary. Then again, the spectre of human-engineered extinction is hardly novel; we have about eight decades of experience in thinking about it.

So what metaphors and lessons can we draw from the field of nuclear weapons as we wrap our minds around what lies ahead in artificial intelligence?

One of the oldest metaphors came from J Robert Oppenheimer, sometimes called “the father of the atomic bomb.” Writing in 1953, when Washington and Moscow were already able to annihilate one another while irradiating the world, he likened America and the Soviet Union “to two scorpions in a bottle, each capable of killing the other, but only at the risk of his own life”.

In game theory, which was then in its heyday, Oppenheimer’s analogy was often paired with the Prisoner’s Dilemma, which analyses the incentives for cooperation or betrayal between two people who are arrested and separately interrogated. Its upshot is that cooperation would be better for both, if they could trust each other; but since they can’t, defection may be the more rational choice.