Commentary: Libraries are more than their books – just look at the Yale-NUS uproar

SINGAPORE: It is an oddity in our world of fast fashion and disposables that we’re reluctant to dispose of books. While I’m unsentimental about discarding old clothes and furniture, books give me pause: Those that did not move out with me still form a disorderly pile in my parents' place, eliciting occasional mild distress.

I'm clearly not alone: The active Facebook group Books Don't Throw (Singapore) is 117,000-strong and growing. Community libraries have flourished, run out of Housing Board void decks or like the Casual Poet Library, where individual shelves are rented and curated by different owners. The outrage over the ill-considered and unceremonious disposal of books from the Yale-NUS College library is more evidence of how many of us feel strongly about books.

One of my most prized possessions is a second-hand copy of How the Hills Are Distant, a poetry collection by the late pioneering Malaysian poet Wong Phui Nam, published in 1968. Mr Wong was a beloved friend and mentor, a friendship that bridged our difference in years, before he passed in 2022.

A Malaysian friend gifted me this rare book, declining to tell me how he found it. If someone tried to take it away from me, loss of limb, or even life, might ensue.

Even without a backstory, the physical book feels sacred in our age of digital reproduction.

THE VALUE OF THE SECONDHAND BOOK

Perhaps only works of art, national symbols and religious objects share this distinction.

Respect for books, and their potential to edify, is ingrained in most cultures. As a Chinese saying goes: “A book holds a house of gold”.