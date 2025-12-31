China will push more proactive macro policies in 2026, Xi says

BEIJING: China will implement more proactive policies in 2026 aimed at supporting long-term growth, with its economy expected to meet Beijing's growth target of about 5 per cent this year, state media reported President Xi Jinping as saying on Wednesday (Dec 31).

The economy is expected to have grown to about 140 trillion yuan (US$20 trillion) in 2025, Xi said in his address at a New Year's tea party of top Chinese Communist Party officials, state broadcaster CCTV said.

"Our country's economy is expected to move forward under pressure ... showing strong resilience and vitality," Xi said in his speech.

The country will promote effective qualitative improvement and reasonable quantitative growth in the economy, Xi said, while maintaining social harmony and stability.

China's economy is expected to meet its "around 5 per cent " growth target for 2025, even as momentum faltered towards year-end, weighed down by soft household consumption, persistent deflation and a prolonged property sector crisis.