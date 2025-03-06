Wukong, Ne Zha, DeepSeek: China says external ‘suppression’ accelerates innovation

BEIJING/SINGAPORE: External “suppression” will only further accelerate China’s push for innovation in 2025, say top Chinese economic officials, citing recent successes like Chinese blockbuster video game Black Myth: Wukong, DeepSeek’s R1 chatbot and animated film Ne Zha 2 which shattered global box office records.

“Some forces seek to suppress and block us, but this will only accelerate our pace of independent innovation and drive us to upgrade even faster,” said Zheng Shanjie, director of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), during a press conference on Thursday (Mar 6).

Zheng did not elaborate or identify external forces he was referring to, but Beijing has been embroiled in a worsening trade war with the US.

China will also set up a new “national venture capital guidance fund” to support tech startups as well as sectors like AI and quantum technology.

The fund is expected to attract local government and private investments of up to 1 trillion yuan (US$138.15 billion).