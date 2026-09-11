‘No problem at all’: Tour operators, foreign travellers unfazed by China's new exit-entry rules

SHANGHAI: Fu Tianhui, 74, is heading for the highest paved border crossing on Earth.

The Singaporean retiree is travelling along the Karakoram Highway towards the Khunjerab Pass, where China meets Pakistan at 4,693m. It is his third trip to China this year.

New rules governing China’s borders take effect on Sep 15, but Fu sees little reason for ordinary tourists to be concerned.

"No problem at all," he said.

Nor has anyone else on the tour - whose members are all in their 70s - asked about them, said Li Liang Yi, president of Singapore-based China Express Travel, which organised the trip.

"I don't think the regulations are targeting tourists at all," Li told CNA.