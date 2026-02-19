China widens anti-corruption net to catch ‘quasi-naked officials’

Beijing has quietly tightened restrictions on officials with family members overseas in the past year as part of a sweeping anti-corruption drive, according to sources.

Three people familiar with the situation said inspections had been carried out since early last year within government bodies and state-owned enterprises to scrutinise the overseas connections of top officials and executives.

In the past, such inspections have sought to identify “naked officials” those whose spouses and children live overseas. The group has long been a target of Beijing’s anti-corruption watchdog.

The latest inspections have broadened to include another category known as “quasi-naked officials”, according to a Communist Party insider who spoke under the condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the topic.

“Quasi-naked officials are those whose children are living abroad, but their spouses are still in China. They are now placed under heightened monitoring and have to report relevant information in a timely manner,” he said.

A Beijing-based source said the Central Organisation Department, the party’s top personnel organ, carried out a nationwide survey in the first half of last year to dig into officials’ overseas ties.

“The organisation department’s survey is aimed at those who hold critical positions. It does not mean they have committed any wrongdoing,” said the source, who is familiar with the party’s personnel work.

“The concern is, if they have extensive relations overseas, the risk of infiltration and corruption is likely to be higher. So the organisation department usually moves them to less sensitive positions.”

The change comes as President Xi Jinping steps up his anti-corruption campaign, which has swept through multiple government bodies, state-owned enterprises and the military over more than a decade.

China’s top graft-buster, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, put a record 63 high-ranking officials under investigation for corruption last year.