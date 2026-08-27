China’s robots are leaving the exhibition floor. Now comes the hard part

BEIJING: At the World Robot Conference in Beijing last week, there seemed to be a robot for almost everything.

One arranged flowers, identifying objects around it and adapting when things moved. Another dog-like machine was designed to cross rough terrain for jobs such as industrial inspections, logistics and emergency rescue.

Elsewhere, a group of robots played instruments together as a band.

The displays offered a glimpse of how quickly China's robotics industry is developing.

But they also highlighted a much harder challenge facing companies – taking robots from the exhibition floor to the real world.

That challenge is becoming increasingly important as China seeks to turn its robotics industry into a new source of economic growth.