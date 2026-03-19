China’s robot ambitions dazzle on stage, but real-world challenges remain

Known for its picturesque West Lake and as the birthplace of e-commerce giant Alibaba, the eastern Chinese city is positioning itself at the forefront of what Beijing calls its “industries of the future”.

Among them: embodied intelligence.

FROM STAGE TO STRATEGY

Embodied intelligence – the integration of artificial intelligence into physical forms such as robots, cars and smart devices – has emerged as a strategic priority for Beijing.

The push has been written into China’s latest Five-Year Plan, signalling policymakers’ determination to move AI beyond software and into the real world.

At this year’s National People’s Congress that concluded last Thursday (Mar 12), officials made clear they want intelligent machines to move beyond controlled demonstrations and into everyday life.

The vision is ambitious: humanoid robots working in factories, assisting in logistics, supporting healthcare, and helping with household chores.

But how close is that reality?