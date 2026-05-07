China sentences former defence ministers Wei Fenghe, Li Shangfu to death with reprieve for graft

BEIJING: Former Chinese defence ministers Wei Fenghe and Li Shangfu were both sentenced to death with a two-year reprieve over graft charges, state media Xinhua reported on Thursday (May 7).

The two men were expelled from the ruling Communist Party in 2024 for "serious violations of discipline", a euphemism for corruption. A death sentence with reprieve in China is typically commuted to life imprisonment if the offender commits no crimes during the period of reprieve.