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China sentences former defence ministers Wei Fenghe, Li Shangfu to death with reprieve for graft
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East Asia

China sentences former defence ministers Wei Fenghe, Li Shangfu to death with reprieve for graft

China sentences former defence ministers Wei Fenghe, Li Shangfu to death with reprieve for graft

File photos of former Chinese defence ministers  Wei Fenghe and Li Shangfu. (Photos: AFP/Russian Defence Ministry, Roslan Rahman)

07 May 2026 06:22PM (Updated: 07 May 2026 06:38PM)
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BEIJING: Former Chinese defence ministers Wei Fenghe and Li Shangfu were both sentenced to death with a two-year reprieve over graft charges, state media Xinhua reported on Thursday (May 7).

The two men were expelled from the ruling Communist Party in 2024 for "serious violations of discipline", a euphemism for corruption. A death sentence with reprieve in China is typically commuted to life imprisonment if the offender commits no crimes during the period of reprieve.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

Source: Reuters/ec

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