No Dong Jun, but plenty of China at Shangri-La Dialogue

SINGAPORE: Chinese Defence Minister Dong Jun may have skipped the Shangri-La Dialogue for the second year in a row - but China still loomed large, featuring prominently in regional security discussions, including a maritime dispute involving a Dutch warship from earlier in the week and sharp exchanges over what Beijing described as “new militarism” by Tokyo.

More than 550 delegates, including military leaders and senior officials, from more than 40 countries attended the three-day forum at Shangri-La Hotel - which concluded on Sunday (May 31).

Led by Major General Meng Xiangqing, this year’s Chinese delegation from the People's Liberation Army National Defence University, drew heated questions from delegates.

“NEW MILITARISM” AND OLD GRIEVANCES

At a panel on Sunday, Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi hit back at China’s accusations of “new militarism” - reiterating that Tokyo has “consistently respected international law”, alongside efforts to maintain and strengthen a “free and open international order”.

“Japan’s past as a peace-loving nation has been valued by the region and by the international community,” Koizumi said, adding that Japan’s door to dialogue is “always open”.

“This fact will not be shaken by false claims, because it is a fact.”

He also criticised Beijing for “continuing to increase its defence spending”.

“China is rapidly expanding its military capabilities across a wide range of areas without sufficient transparency,” Koizumi said, adding that these are matters of “serious concern” for Japan and the international community.

“There is a country that has a huge arsenal of nuclear weapons and strategic bombers. Japan has neither such weapons, and yet Japan is labelled new militarism. Isn't it strange?”