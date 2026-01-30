Journey to the East: Starmer’s visit to China is latest by Western leaders, as a hedge against Trump

BEIJING: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s visit to China this week is the latest in a growing procession of Western leaders heading to Beijing - a diplomatic rhythm that has quickened as the United States under President Donald Trump rattles the world order.

For many of these capitals, the visits marked their first leader-level trips to China in close to a decade or more, mirroring how Starmer's visit is the first in eight years by a British PM.

The flurry of top-level visits by Ireland, Canada, Finland this month - and now the United Kingdom - reflects a recalibration rather than a reset in China’s relations with Western partners as countries hedge against Washington’s unpredictability, say analysts.

Yet even as dialogue channels open up and low-friction cooperation advances, deeper disputes over trade, security and geopolitics continue to cap the scope for a more fundamental reset, observers say.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

“The ceiling for cooperation remains low because the constraints are structural,” Li Yaqi, a researcher at the S Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS) in Singapore, told CNA.

“Expect improved atmospherics and dialogue, but not a wholesale reset in strategic trust.”

JOURNEY TO THE EAST

During Starmer's talks with President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People on Thursday (Jan 29), the Chinese leader said China and the UK should work towards a “long-term, stable comprehensive strategic partnership”, calling for deeper dialogue and cooperation at a time of global turbulence, reported Chinese state news agency Xinhua.

As permanent members of the United Nations Security Council and major economies, Xi said the two countries had a responsibility to safeguard stability and turn the “considerable potential” of bilateral cooperation into concrete results, in remarks carried by Xinhua.

The Chinese supremo pointed to expanding cooperation in areas including education, finance and services as well as joint research in artificial intelligence, biosciences and low-carbon technologies, while urging Britain to provide a “fair, just and non-discriminatory” environment for Chinese companies.

He also said Beijing was willing to consider granting unilateral visa-free access to British citizens.

Meanwhile, Starmer described his visit as aimed at forging a “more sophisticated relationship” with China - balancing commercial opportunities with clear-eyed security guardrails. The British PM is accompanied by more than 50 business leaders on the four-day trip that ends Saturday.

“China is a vital player on the global stage and it is vital that we build a more sophisticated relationship where we can identify opportunities to collaborate, but also allow a meaningful dialogue on areas where we disagree,” Starmer said.