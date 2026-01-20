Money and might: How Trump’s second term is reshaping US-China relations

WASHINGTON: Ties between the United States and China have been on a rollercoaster ride, a year into US President Donald Trump’s second term.

The relationship has become a volatile mix of economic confrontation and military posturing, underscoring how deeply intertwined money and security have become in Washington’s China policy.

On the economic front, ties have lurched from an all-out trade war to a fragile truce, punctuated by disputes over semiconductors, artificial intelligence, rare earth exports and the future of Chinese-owned social media giant TikTok.

At the same time, security tensions have intensified, driven by US efforts to bolster military deterrence in East Asia and deepen alliances with Japan, South Korea and the Philippines to counter Beijing’s growing regional influence.

Last October, Trump met Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in South Korea, capping months of heightened tensions.

The meeting yielded several trade- and economic-related agreements, de-escalating their trade war after months of turbulence, including US tariff reductions and a pause in Beijing’s new restrictions on rare earth minerals and magnets.

TRUMP’S SECOND TERM & TARIFF SHOCK

Tensions between the world’s two largest economies began soon after Trump returned to the White House in January last year.

Within weeks, his administration imposed fresh tariffs on Chinese goods. It escalated these levies until early April, when the president declared what he called “Liberation Day” – a sweeping move imposing tariffs on imports from nearly every nation.

For China, the impact was especially severe. Within days, US tariff rates on Chinese goods surged to as high as 145 per cent, effectively grinding bilateral trade to a halt.