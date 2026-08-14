China’s AI talent race is starting younger - with parents seeking headstarts for their children

HANGZHOU: It is summer break, but 13-year-old Yu Chenhao is spending five days of it learning about artificial intelligence (AI).

He has travelled from Shanghai to Hangzhou to join 20 others at a camp held at the headquarters of Chinese fintech giant Ant Group.

There, young attendees, aged between 12 and 18, spend hours at their laptops, working through PowerPoint slides and writing lengthy AI prompts and codes.

When organisers call for a break to announce a tour of the building, many attendees are reluctant to stop. Some carry their laptops along, still tinkering with their projects as they walk.

“We came to the camp to learn how to use AI - so later on, we probably won’t be that anxious,” he told CNA of his working future.

“Because (when) we know how to use it, and how to create value with it, we won't be eliminated.”