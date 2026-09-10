Hong Kong’s Buildings Department files 259 charges over repair works at fire-hit Wang Fuk Court

HONG KONG: Hong Kong’s Buildings Department (BD) has filed 259 charges against four people and two companies over major building repair works at Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po, ten months after a deadly fire killed more than 160 people and displaced thousands.

In a statement on Wednesday (Sep 9), a BD spokesperson said charges included permitting or authorising the use of defective or non-compliant materials in building works.

The two companies charged were Will Power Architects Company and Prestige Construction & Engineering Company.

Both were involved in major building repair works, BD said.

Will Power’s director Wong Hap-yin and Ng Yeuk, a registered inspector employed by the company, were among four individuals charged. Prestige’s two directors - Hau Wa-kin and Ho Kin-yip - were also charged.

The department also said that it had removed Prestige from the register of general building contractors in February, after the firm notified authorities early this year that it had ceased to be a registered general building contractor.

Other charges included failing to properly supervise repair works, among other offences, BD said.