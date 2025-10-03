Hong Kong seeks innovative green solutions to tackle climate change, extreme weather

HONG KONG: In a dense city with limited space to plant more trees, one start-up in Hong Kong is offering a promising alternative to curb carbon emissions.

Biotechnology firm Alcarbo Technologies has developed algae photobioreactors, or “algae walls”, that can capture carbon dioxide at rates far exceeding those of trees.

Unlike trees, which are vulnerable to being uprooted during typhoons and heavy rain, these panels remain firmly in place — a crucial advantage in a city prone to extreme weather.

While a tree can typically capture around 10kg to 30kg of CO2 annually, each algae wall can capture 329kg of CO2 per year, “which is much more than planting trees”, noted Nelson Ang, co-founder of Alcarbo Technologies.

The company is targeting heavy emitters such as manufacturing, power suppliers and logistics firms, he said.

“We target those companies because they are the main source of the carbon emissions, and we want to try to help them to tackle these challenges,” he added.

Such innovations could play a key role in helping Hong Kong meet its climate action plan, which sets ambitious goals to cut emissions and promote sustainability.