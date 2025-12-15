Singapore, China leaders hail growing ties, sign 27 agreements at annual apex meeting to deepen cooperation

CHONGQING: Singapore and China have signed 27 agreements at their annual apex meeting, deepening cooperation in areas such as financial connectivity, green and digital development, and education.

The slew of memoranda of understanding (MOUs) and agreements - up from 25 last year and the most in recent years - was unveiled on Monday (Dec 15) at the 21st Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC) meeting, held at Yuzhou Hotel in Chongqing.

The meeting was co-chaired by Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong and Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang.

It is the highest-level bilateral forum between Singapore and China.

“This year’s JCBC is taking place as countries worldwide face an uncertain geopolitical environment, rapid technological changes, and global economic headwinds,” Mr Gan said in his opening speech on Monday.

“It is, therefore, all the more important for Singapore and China to continue to find ways to cooperate, anticipating challenges and capitalising on new opportunities for our businesses and our peoples.”

The year 2025 also marks the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Singapore and China. Singapore’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong visited China in June, while China’s Premier Li Qiang visited Singapore in October.

Under the strategic guidance of leaders from both countries, bilateral ties have continued to grow with tangible results, Mr Ding said in his opening speech.

“China-Singapore relations have developed steadily, with fruitful outcomes across various fields,” he said, noting that this was reflected in cooperation across economic, digital, and people-to-people domains.