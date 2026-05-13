Ahead of Trump-Xi summit, China warns on US arms sales to Taiwan

TAIWAN DEFENCE SPENDING

Trump will be in China less than a week after Taiwan's opposition-controlled parliament approved only two-thirds of a US$40 billion special defence budget that President Lai Ching-te had requested, funding US arms purchases but cutting domestic programmes like drones.

A senior US official said on Sunday that the US was disappointed by the approval of defence spending short of what Washington believes is needed.

A senior Taiwan security official told Reuters that the biggest risk for Taipei was that Beijing would use that reduced budget as leverage with Trump.

China could "argue that Taiwan's legislature opposes buying weapons and that the US should respect the will of the Taiwanese people - in order to persuade President Trump to halt or reduce defence support for Taiwan", the official added.

Reuters reported in March that a second arms package, worth some US$14 billion, could be approved after Trump gets back from China, but its current status is unclear.

On Tuesday, Lai, who rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims, told the Copenhagen Democracy Summit the island is a "sovereign, independent nation" and beacon of democracy that would not bow to pressure.

Zhang said that Taiwan is a part of China that has never been, and would never be, a country.

"Our resolve to oppose Taiwan independence is as firm as a rock, and our capability to crush Taiwan independence is unbreakable," she said.