Singapore will not leave future of work, livelihoods to chance amid AI transition: Tan See Leng

But Dr Tan on Wednesday said Singapore must be prepared that AI’s impact on jobs will be greater as its adoption gains pace and scale.

The goal is to enable more businesses to use AI in such a way that workers can do their jobs better rather than be replaced, that work becomes more meaningful, and that AI’s benefits are shared between businesses and workers, he said.

Dr Tan said Singapore has weathered deep disruption in the past – through the Asian financial crisis, SARS and COVID-19 – because workers, businesses and the government stood together.

“In many countries, AI becomes a tug of war – workers on one end, business on the other. Progress contested, trust strained. Singapore does not have to go down that road,” he said.

Dr Tan acknowledged anxieties that AI may erode workers’ skills and experience and even take over jobs.

While some jobs will disappear, AI also creates new opportunities, he said.

AI can also enable new forms of flexible work and fractional work by small teams or “solopreneurs”, and Dr Tan said a tripartite work group on senior employment will explore how to scale flexible work models.

The government will also study NTUC’s proposal to raise the income ceiling of the SkillsFuture Jobseeker Support Scheme to better support higher-income individuals, said the minister.

The scheme provides temporary financial relief of up to S$6,000 and job search support to people who lost their jobs involuntarily, and currently has a salary cap of S$5,000.

IMPROVING AI SKILLS

Addressing the concerns brought up by MPs over inequality caused by AI, Dr Tan said fairness, resilience and shared opportunity in AI-enabled growth will not happen naturally, because the technology’s adoption is uneven across sectors, worker segments and business sizes.

“Without deliberate effort, the gains from AI could flow to some while others are left behind,” he said.

To this end, the new Tripartite Jobs Council will pay special attention to students and young workers anxious about AI’s impact on entry-level jobs, said the minister.

He pointed to institutes of higher learning enhancing their curricula to keep pace with AI developments and offering alumni selected AI courses at a discount.

SkillsFuture work-study programmes also allow graduates to combine classroom and on-the-job training, to build skills and experience that employers value, he said.

Dr Tan also pointed to broader efforts to prepare workers for the AI transition.

The formation of the new Skills and Workforce Development Agency (SWDA) will allow workers and employers to obtain support in skills and employment facilitation more seamlessly, he said.

The government will also do more to improve Singaporeans’ AI literacy. For example, SWDA will introduce diagnostic tools for workers to assess their level of “AI readiness” and find suitable courses.

Singaporeans in selected SkillsFuture AI courses will soon receive six months of free access to premium AI tools.

The Infocomm and Media Development Authority will also expand the TechSkills Accelerator programme to develop “AI bilingual” workers, starting with accountancy, legal and human resource professionals.

SUPPORTING BUSINESS TRANSFORMATION

Dr Tan also reiterated the support Singapore is giving to businesses through the S$400 million Enterprise Workforce Transformation Package, first announced in Budget 2025.

It will provide more funding for job redesign and workforce training – such as covering up to 70 per cent of the job redesign costs for small and medium enterprises, capped at S$150,000.

Dr Tan also pointed out that businesses accessing the grants are required to support workforce outcomes like wage growth and retention.

He then noted labour chief Mr Ng’s suggestion to expand NTUC’s company training committee (CTC) initiative, and said the government shared his ambition to elevate it to a tripartite level.

"We look forward to working with tripartite partners to jointly explore ways to make this a reality," said Dr Tan.

The CTC is a labour movement initiative first launched in 2019, in which employers are encouraged to form training committees with unions to work together on ways to boost worker career prospects and wages through structured training and technology adoption.

It is supported by grant funding from NTUC of up to 70 per cent of the qualifying cost for each project.

Mr Ng had said on Tuesday that NTUC will work with the Singapore National Employers Federation (SNEF) as part of the new Tripartite Jobs Council in order to expand the CTCs nationwide, going forward.

Finally, Dr Tan addressed NTUC’s proposal to require employers to notify authorities of retrenchment in advance, so that the labour movement can proactively support affected employees.

Currently, companies with at least 10 employees must notify MOM of any retrenchment within five working days after the affected employee is informed.

An administrative penalty of S$1,000 can be imposed if the employer fails to do so.

Previously, Dr Tan said advance mandatory notification would pose challenges for businesses and could even discourage backroom talks to save jobs.