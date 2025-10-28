ASEAN integration may be incremental but commitment among leaders is firm: PM Wong

PRESENCE OF US, CHINA

Analysts have billed this year’s ASEAN Summit as one of the most significant in years, given the backdrop of ongoing geopolitical and economic tensions, as well as a high-profile list of attendees including United States President Donald Trump and Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

The regional bloc held separate closed-door meetings with the two superpowers – on the first and last day of the summit – and “both meetings went very well”, said Mr Wong.

China and ASEAN on Tuesday formally signed an enhanced free trade agreement (FTA) to cover emerging areas such as the digital economy, with leaders describing the move as a key step in further economic cooperation between the two sides.

“ASEAN countries have very good and close substantial economic linkages with China,” said Mr Wong.

“China is our largest trading partner, and we are happy to be able to upgrade the FTA with China, and that we are also continuing to do more with China.”

At the meeting with the US on Sunday, Mr Wong noted that ASEAN leaders appreciated Mr Trump’s role in helping to de-escalate border tensions between Cambodia and Thailand, as well as reaffirming America's commitment to being a partner of ASEAN.

“As he said, he is 100 per cent behind ASEAN, and ASEAN countries value that,” Mr Wong told reporters.

“We may be in the transition to a multi-polar world, but we are certainly not there yet, and where we are today, America is still a key global leader and continues to play a vital role in the peace, stability and prosperity of the region,” he added.

America also remains an important partner for investments, innovation, technology, finance, as well as the development and growth of the region, which is why ASEAN countries will “want to continue engaging the US”.

Asked if the impact of Mr Trump’s trade tariff policies came up during the meeting, Mr Wong said discussions “didn't get into tariffs (and) were very much at the broader strategic levels around the partnership that America has with ASEAN countries.

That said, discussions around tariffs remain “ongoing country by country”.

Mr Wong continued to say that Singapore has been asked why it has not signed trade deals with the US, while other countries have. At the ASEAN summit, Mr Trump signed reciprocal trade agreements with his Thai, Malaysian, Cambodian and Vietnamese counterparts that will see the countries work to address tariff and non-tariff barriers.

These agreements taken on by various countries aim to work out the reciprocal tariffs imposed upon countries by the US, Mr Wong noted.

Singapore, which is subject to the baseline 10 per cent tariff rate, does not need to pursue such an agreement given its FTA with the US, he said.

“America is not going below 10 per cent so we are not pursuing such agreements. Others are, and … they will continue to do so, but we have not needed to do (so),” he said.