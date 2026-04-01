10-cent drink deposit: What to know on the first day of Singapore's new beverage container return scheme

Here's what else you need to know about the scheme:

WHAT ARE THE ELIGIBLE CONTAINERS?

These are pre-packaged beverage containers made of plastic or metal, with volumes between 150ml and 3,000ml.

Eligible containers will carry a deposit mark and will be supplied from Apr 1.

The containers can be returned at reverse vending machines located across Singapore. Containers cannot be crushed, as they must have intact, scannable barcodes when returned. They must also be empty.

Ms Yip encouraged consumers to rinse containers before returning them.

"We encourage you to wash it if you can, because obviously the cleaner it is then the less residual there will be, and it'll be more comfortable for everybody in the whole process of collection as well as sorting," Ms Yip said.

The reverse vending machines will be provided and operated by three appointed return point network operators: RVM Systems, SG Recycle and TOMRA. These operators will also manage the collection of returned containers.

Drink containers without the deposit mark will remain available in the market until Sep 30, as producers have been given time to clear existing stock. These containers fall outside the scheme and cannot be returned – they will be rejected if placed into reverse vending machines.

From Oct 1, all regulated beverage products supplied in Singapore must carry the deposit mark and include the S$0.10 deposit. The beverage and retail industry is expected to clear non-deposit stock before then.