The Big Read: Win or lose, campaign volunteers for the Presidential Election find it worth the sweat and tears

When asked about how he became a part of Mr Tharman’s core team of volunteers, Dr Luqman told TODAY that it was through a text message on Jul 10 from Ms Jane Yumiko Ittogi, Mr Tharman’s wife.

Dr Luqman and his wife got to know Ms Ittogi through their volunteer work at GreenSG COLLAB, a sustainability initiative that Ms Ittogi runs.

“Mrs Tharman had texted me at around 10.30am, asking whether my wife and I would be interested in helping out Mr Tharman. I jumped at the opportunity — that same day, I was at a meeting to plan for Mr Tharman’s campaign.”

It was a no-brainer for Dr Luqman as a long-time resident of Taman Jurong. He told TODAY that Mr Tharman had watched him grow up and had at one point offered to write a recommendation letter for him to pursue a Masters degree in public policy, which he declined as he was “young and naive”.

“Mr and Mrs T are genuine people. On one hand, you have this man who was a minister and busy with public policy, but on the other hand, was personally helping me and gave me career advice on a personal basis,” said Dr Luqman.

“I thought if he could do this for me despite his busy schedule, why couldn’t I volunteer to help him too?”

As this was his first time as a volunteer for an election of any kind, Dr Luqman said the experience taught him much about people and how they think collectively.

“It also gave me some insights into the logistics for campaigns … And how to run an election campaign.”

Despite having to sacrifice any free time he had for the campaign, it was all worth it when Mr Tharman scored an impressive victory with 70.4 per cent of vote share.

The President-elect also held an appreciation dinner for his campaign volunteers after his celebration tour on Sep 2, where he mentioned Dr Luqman and his wife and thanked them for volunteering.

When asked whether he would volunteer for another election again, Dr Luqman said he might if it was for the “right candidate”.

A "VETERAN" OF 2 ELECTION CAMPAIGNS

As a volunteer for Dr Tan Cheng Bock’s presidential bid in 2011, Mr Cheah Kok Keong recalled the media swarming and pushing him to take pictures of the former candidate. But 12 years later, volunteering in 2023 for Mr Tharman was much different.

For one, the now 57-year-old played a smaller role in the campaign by helping to distribute flyers and coordinate logistics so that supporters could cheer for Mr Tharman on Nomination Day at the People’s Association (PA) Headquarters.

How he got to be a volunteer for both campaigns was also very different.

Mr Cheah had never interacted with Dr Tan prior to 2011. But the then-presidential candidate’s messages for Singapore resonated with him. So for the first time, Mr Cheah decided to join the hustings and offered his services.

“I believed he would make a good President. So, when he had a call for volunteers, I applied and soon found myself in the inner circle,” said Mr Cheah, who is a senior manager at the National University of Singapore.

On the other hand, Mr Cheah volunteered for Mr Tharman through his campaign manager whom he was acquainted with.

As a grassroots leader himself, Mr Cheah had several interactions with the President-elect prior to becoming a volunteer for Mr Tharman's campaign.

“Mr Tharman is someone who cares about the small details,” he said, adding that Mr Tharman’s years as an MP had left a strong impression on him and hence motivated him to step up.

While he may be a grassroots leader, Mr Cheah said he and other grassroots members had to volunteer in their own individual capacity.

“The PA is very strict. We cannot use their facilities, or be involved in any election (activities) under their capacity,” he emphasised.

Due to the strict rules, Mr Cheah could not leverage any of the PA's resources, including the official PA WhatsApp chatgroup to communicate with each other. They also could not wear any shirts with the PA or community centre's logos.

Planning the meeting points for volunteers was also difficult as they were not allowed to use any locations managed by the PA — such as community centres and residents' committee locations. “The logistics really were quite difficult,” he added.

To overcome these challenges, Mr Cheah and the other volunteers had a separate WhatsApp group chat to communicate, and also had to search for a gathering point that volunteers could easily find that was not near any centres managed by the PA.