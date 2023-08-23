Billion-dollar money laundering case: Man who jumped off balcony hospitalised with multiple fractures

SINGAPORE: A man who jumped off a second-floor balcony and hid in a drain during a police raid as part of a S$1 billion (US$736 million) money laundering probe suffered multiple fractures.

On Wednesday (Aug 23), Su Haijin appeared on screen in court from hospital, with his limbs in casts.

Su, a former director of restaurant operator No Signboard Holdings, fractured his heels, femur and wrist, his lawyers from Lee & Lee told the court.

The 40-year-old Cypriot currently faces only one charge of resisting arrest by refusing to open the door of his room at 16 Ewart Park in the early hours of Aug 15. He was found in possession of other passports believed to be issued by China and Cambodia, police said previously.

On Wednesday, Mr Julian Tay, Mr Anthony Wong and Mr Dominic Kwok from Lee & Lee said they were instructed by Su's wife to act for him.

The prosecutor said 18 properties and cars valued at more than S$160 million in the names of Su and his wife have been seized.

More time is needed to investigate the source of the funds for these, said the prosecutor. Documents are also pending from at least six financial institutions, and 14 seized devices are undergoing forensic extraction and review.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Ng Jean Ting said Su has been warded since he was arrested, and statements could be recorded from him on only one day as he was being treated for his injuries.

He has one hand and a leg in casts, said the defence. They added that Su's family has asked to discuss with him whether he wants to go for surgery due to his fractured limbs.

The prosecutor said they were prepared to accede to this request.

Su said: "Can I ask for my previous orthopaedic surgeon to perform surgery for me?"

He asked to see his family members again but was told that he had already seen them. At the end of the hearing, he said he wanted to tell his family not to worry, as he was doing "pretty good inside".

The defence counsels are to liaise with the police to have access to Su, who will be remanded in hospital for a week. He will return to court on Aug 30.

Ten people were arrested in connection with the case. Six of them, including Su, came before the court on Wednesday.