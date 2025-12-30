Construction of new Brickland MRT station on North-South Line to begin in 2026
Construction works for the MRT station, also known as NS3A station, are expected to start in the first half of 2026, with passenger service targeted for 2034.
SINGAPORE: Construction works for the new Brickland MRT station are expected to begin in the first half of 2026, with passenger service targeted for 2034, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Tuesday (Dec 30).
It announced that it had awarded a S$281 million (US$218.5 million) civil contract for the design and construction of the station, also known as NS3A station, and a viaduct on the North-South Line to Obayashi Corporation.
The authority said that Obayashi Corporation has an "established track record in infrastructure projects which includes rail stations and tunnels, both locally and abroad".
It noted that the company is currently involved in Cross Island Line Phase 2 projects under a joint venture, including the design and construction of Turf City MRT station and its tunnels.
NS3A station will be located between Choa Chu Kang and Bukit Gombak MRT stations on the North-South Line.
It was previously reported that construction on the station was to start in 2024. In response to a query from CNA, an LTA spokesperson said that advance works to prepare for its construction, such as the diversion of utilities, had begun in March 2024.
"The main civil works, which are covered under this latest contract, are expected to start in the first half of 2026. NS3A station is targeted to be completed by 2034, as announced previously," said the spokesperson.
When completed, the station will serve residential developments in the Keat Hong estate, Bukit Batok West, the Pavilion Park estate and the Brickland district in Tengah Town.
It will also serve educational institutions such as ITE College West, Swiss Cottage Secondary School and St Anthony's Primary School by providing them with more direct access to the rail network, said LTA.
NS3A station is the third MRT station to be built on an existing elevated rail line, after Canberra station on the North-South Line and Dover station on the East-West Line.
LTA said that "significant engineering works" are needed for the addition of the new station to the existing rail network.
These include the construction of a new viaduct that will facilitate the staged diversion of train services from existing viaducts. This will enable modification works to be carried out on the existing rail infrastructure and systems safely, while allowing train services on the North-South Line to continue during the construction period.
New crossover tracks will also be laid between existing and new tracks, said LTA, while a new siding – a short railway track beside the main tracks – which can be used during train faults, will be added.
A temporary protection enclosure will also be installed over some stretches of the North-South Line's tracks during construction, and some works will be done at night after train operation hours to ensure commuters' safety.
"During construction, LTA and the appointed contractor will engage residents and relevant stakeholders, and provide regular updates on the progress of the works," said LTA.
"We thank commuters and residents for their understanding and patience during the ongoing works, as we continue to expand our rail network for the benefit of our commuters."