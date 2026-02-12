Budget 2026: Workforce Singapore and SkillsFuture to merge

SINGAPORE: Workforce Singapore and SkillsFuture Singapore will merge into a new statutory board jointly overseen by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and the Ministry of Education (MOE), announced Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Thursday (Feb 12).

Workforce Singapore is a statutory board formed in 2003 under MOM, which helps workers secure jobs, providing services including career coaching and job matching.

SkillsFuture Singapore was founded under MOE, to steer the titular initiative introduced in 2015 and encourage lifelong learning.

During his Budget 2026 speech on Thursday, Mr Wong said the Economic Strategic Review committee had recommended that the government review how it organises jobs and skills support for Singaporeans.

Describing the merger as a "decisive step forward", the finance minister said the new agency will be a "one-stop shop" for skills training, career guidance and job matching services for workers and job seekers.

"That means support will be more seamless, from career planning to skills acquisitions and job matching and transitions," he added.

"For employers, the support will be more integrated, covering workforce planning, job redesign, hiring and workforce development."