No LRT service between Bukit Panjang and Senja stations after man trespasses on track

SINGAPORE: There is currently no LRT train service between Senja and Bukit Panjang stations after a man was seen trespassing on the track, transport operator SMRT said on Monday (May 18).

SMRT first flagged the "major delay" in a Facebook post at 6am, later saying that services were affected due to a "track intrusion".

In a subsequent update, SMRT said a man was seen trespassing on the track near Segar station at about 5am.

"Train services between Petir and Senja stations, in both directions, were temporarily suspended to allow the police safe access to the tracks for investigations," it said in a Facebook post at about 7.10am.

Commuters who require an e-Travel Chit can submit a request via the SMRT website.

Train service remains available between Choa Chu Kang and Bukit Panjang stations, with free bridging bus and regular bus services activated to support affected commuters, said SMRT.

The BPLRT system is an 8km line connecting residential estates within Bukit Panjang and Choa Chu Kang to the North-South and Downtown Lines.

The Land Transport Authority said in November that about 88 per cent of renewal works on the BPLRT system had been completed and the renewal works are slated for completion by the last quarter of 2026.

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