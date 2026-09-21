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Loud audio, feet on bus seats among offences carrying fines of up to S$500 from Sep 23
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Singapore

Loud audio, feet on bus seats among offences carrying fines of up to S$500 from Sep 23

The new rules aim to address nuisance and disruptive behaviour on public buses.

Loud audio, feet on bus seats among offences carrying fines of up to S$500 from Sep 23

Public buses queue to enter a bus stop. (File photo: Facebook/Land Transport Authority)

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Rachel Lim
Rachel Lim
21 Sep 2026 12:18PM (Updated: 21 Sep 2026 12:21PM)
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SINGAPORE: Commuters who blast loud audio, put their feet on seats, litter, or eat and drink on public buses could face fines of up to S$500 under new regulations taking effect on Wednesday (Sep 23).

The rules, which also cover conduct at bus interchanges and terminals, are aimed at creating a safer and more considerate public transport environment, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Monday.

More serious offences will carry a maximum penalty of S$5,000. These include causing an obstruction or danger to other commuters at bus interchanges and terminals, as well as soiling any part of a public bus, interchange or terminal.

LTA said the penalties are aligned with those already in place under the Rapid Transit Systems Regulations, which govern passenger conduct, safety and operations on trains.

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They follow amendments passed by parliament in October 2025 to align regulations governing nuisance and disruptive behaviour across Singapore's bus and rail networks.

Under the new framework, authorised employees of public bus operators, including ticket inspectors and bus interchange staff, may issue Administrative Notifications of Offences to people suspected of committing an offence.

LTA will subsequently investigate such cases.

Bus captains, however, will not be given the same enforcement powers, so that they can focus on their primary responsibility of operating buses safely.

“However, they continue to be empowered by the Conditions of Carriage to advise passengers to stop nuisance or disruptive behaviour,” LTA said.

Bus captains may require passengers who fail to comply to alight. They can also request help from the police or bus operations control centre when a passenger refuses to cooperate. 

“Public transport is a shared space, and every commuter has a part to play in ensuring a gracious and pleasant commuting environment,” said LTA.

“Notwithstanding these new regulations, LTA and the public bus operators will continue to exercise discretion and fairness in managing inconsiderate commuters, especially for cases involving commuters with physical or mental health conditions.”

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Source: CNA/co

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Land Transport Authority public bus
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