NTUC ramping up early career support for graduating youths amid AI shifts: Ng Chee Meng

SINGAPORE: The National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) is stepping up job-matching and career support for graduating youths as artificial intelligence reshapes industries, jobs and the skills employers seek, secretary-general Ng Chee Meng said on Wednesday (Aug 19).

While AI will create new opportunities, it is also changing how young people enter and navigate the workforce, said the labour chief.

“For graduating youths, this can make the transition from school to work more uncertain.

“That is why NTUC is stepping up support early, even before they graduate, to help them build the skills, confidence, and networks to seize the right opportunities, and importantly, to connect with employers,” he said.

“We want our youths to be prepared not just for their first job, but for a future of continuous learning, adaptation and growth.”

As part of these efforts, NTUC Youth will increase the intake for the bond-free NTUC Starter Awards scholarships by 50 per cent, bringing the total number of scholars in the next iteration to 150.

The programme, launched in 2024, has benefited 135 students so far. It includes leadership development, industry mentorship and overseas learning, NTUC said in a media release.

Nanyang Technological University will also join the NTUC Starter Awards, bringing the total number of partner institutes of higher learning to nine.

The other partner schools are the three Institute of Technical Education colleges, Nanyang Polytechnic, Ngee Ann Polytechnic, Singapore Polytechnic, Temasek Polytechnic and Singapore Institute of Technology.