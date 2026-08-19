NTUC ramping up early career support for graduating youths amid AI shifts: Ng Chee Meng
The labour movement's youth wing will increase the intake for its bond-free NTUC Starter Awards scholarships to 150 this year.
SINGAPORE: The National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) is stepping up job-matching and career support for graduating youths as artificial intelligence reshapes industries, jobs and the skills employers seek, secretary-general Ng Chee Meng said on Wednesday (Aug 19).
While AI will create new opportunities, it is also changing how young people enter and navigate the workforce, said the labour chief.
“For graduating youths, this can make the transition from school to work more uncertain.
“That is why NTUC is stepping up support early, even before they graduate, to help them build the skills, confidence, and networks to seize the right opportunities, and importantly, to connect with employers,” he said.
“We want our youths to be prepared not just for their first job, but for a future of continuous learning, adaptation and growth.”
As part of these efforts, NTUC Youth will increase the intake for the bond-free NTUC Starter Awards scholarships by 50 per cent, bringing the total number of scholars in the next iteration to 150.
The programme, launched in 2024, has benefited 135 students so far. It includes leadership development, industry mentorship and overseas learning, NTUC said in a media release.
Nanyang Technological University will also join the NTUC Starter Awards, bringing the total number of partner institutes of higher learning to nine.
The other partner schools are the three Institute of Technical Education colleges, Nanyang Polytechnic, Ngee Ann Polytechnic, Singapore Polytechnic, Temasek Polytechnic and Singapore Institute of Technology.
SUPPORT TO HELP YOUTHS FIND JOBS
Mr Ng, who recently returned to Cabinet as Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, was speaking at a dinner to mark the 21st anniversary of NTUC Youth, the labour movement’s youth wing.
NTUC's Employment and Employability Institute (e2i) is preparing graduating youths for the workforce through personalised career coaching and guidance, including an AI career coach.
E2i has also worked with employers and tertiary institutions to connect youths to jobs through career fairs and workshops, said NTUC.
Across three youth-focused events held in July, more than 50 employers offered about 300 entry-level roles, with more than 900 vacancies available across sectors including technology and cybersecurity, engineering, finance and other professional services.
More than 800 on-site interviews were conducted at the events, NTUC said.
Mr Ng referred to recent findings by the International Labour Organization that youth unemployment was rising most sharply in higher-income countries, where young people increasingly fear that their jobs will be replaced by technology.
While the challenges are real, AI will also bring new possibilities, business models and industries that Singapore is well-placed to pursue, he said.
SEIZING OPPORTUNITIES
Singapore's youths, who are among the best-educated in the world, are also in the best position to seize these opportunities, Mr Ng told an audience that included past and present NTUC Youth participants.
The nation can be "more confident in this uncertain world, that so long as we do the right things, continue to invest in our youths, continue to invest in tripartism, we can emerge stronger", he said.
Noting that the economy beat expectations to grow 5 per cent in 2025, Mr Ng said Singapore's reputation had helped it attract investment amid global uncertainty.
"People put their money in Singapore because we can be trusted, because we have a good government, because we have a good workforce – disciplined, innovative and always having the big picture in mind even as we champion the unions," he added.
"Even as we champion for workers' rights, we have the big picture in mind to make sure that the pie grows, and we distribute the pie fairly in our society."
He encouraged youths to see opportunities beyond the challenges of daily life, adding that NTUC Youth will journey alongside them with encouragement and practical support.
Strengthening support for youths as they move from school to work has been a recurring focus in efforts to uplift workers amid AI shifts, including under the new Tripartite Jobs Council.
NTUC said today’s youths are among the first generation to start and build their careers in an AI-enabled economy.
Through initiatives such as NTUC AI-Ready SG, youths can build AI literacy and access training and AI tools through the Union Training Assistance Programme (UTAP).
Going forward, NTUC Youth will also organise a series of career fitness roadshows at institutes of higher learning and public spaces to help youths understand how to train for future opportunities.