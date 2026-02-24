NTUC strengthening focus on youths as entry-level jobs feel 'some of the heat' from AI: Ng Chee Meng

SINGAPORE: Facing a future powered by artificial intelligence (AI), the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) is studying ways to strengthen its focus on youths, labour chief Ng Chee Meng said.

In an interview with CNA on Monday (Feb 23) about Singapore’s jobs situation and the impact of AI, Mr Ng said NTUC is pushing itself to better support youths’ transition into the workplace.

This is especially so for fresh graduates, among whom the labour movement does not yet have a strong presence, he added.

“Coming out of our school system, where we are all ranked so well in the world in terms of the foundational education, how can we now maybe also rethink a little bit about that transition from the schoolhouse to the workplace?” he asked.

“How can we in the AI era help overcome the possibilities of entry-level job disruption … to allow our children (to be) coming out of school, becoming adults, easing into the market that much better?”

Earlier in February, NTUC launched the AI-Ready SG initiative to prepare workers and businesses for an AI-enabled economy. The initiative includes AI training pathways for workers, a subsidy for AI tools and sectoral AI playbooks for business transformation and job redesign.

Mr Ng said NTUC was also trying its best to innovate for youths in this space.

“A few things that we are pushing ourselves to think about: how can we get into the mindshare of the students from the universities, from the polytechnics, the (Institutes of Technical Education)? How can we help them access coaches, mentors perhaps, so that the transition is not so raw?”

NTUC is looking at launching a mentorship initiative under the NTUC LearningHub, which Mr Ng said he hopes will hold value for graduating students.

He also pointed to job-matching, which NTUC has traditionally done more for mid-career workers who are pivoting. One possibility is to look at “job-matching beyond internships” for students with certain skills.

“Would it be possible for us, beyond internships, to deepen possibilities in this era, to match (students) into a full-time job?” he asked.

More details about NTUC’s initiatives for fresh graduates entering the workforce may be shared in the middle of the year, he added.

The NTUC secretary-general acknowledged some entry-level jobs are already “feeling some of the heat” from AI, although he noted youth employment remains relatively healthy.

In 2025, nine in 10 job-seeking polytechnic graduates found jobs within six months of completing school or National Service. Employment figures for fresh university graduates in 2025 are not yet available.