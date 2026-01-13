'Not just housekeeping': MOM to expand care options as MP calls for levy changes, advanced training for maids

SINGAPORE: As demand grows for caregiving that caters to diverse needs, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Tuesday (Jan 13) that it will continue to expand care options while keeping them affordable and accessible.

"It takes a many-hands approach to create an ecosystem of support for (migrant domestic workers) and their employers," said Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Manpower Shawn Huang in parliament.

He added that MOM will continue to find ways to safeguard the interests of employers of domestic helpers while protecting the wellbeing of these workers.

Mr Huang was responding to Member of Parliament Yeo Wan Ling (PAP-Pasir Ris-Punggol), who filed an adjournment motion to enhance Singapore's care economy, in which she said maids are a "critical backbone".

The motion comes as more support for home-based care is set to roll out in 2026, in the form of higher Home Caregiving Grant monthly payouts and the island-wide mainstreaming of enhanced home personal care services.

The grant is designed to reduce caregiving costs, while the personal care services involve professionals helping seniors with daily activities and household chores.

In her speech, Ms Yeo, who is assistant secretary-general of the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC), made six proposals to strengthen Singapore's caregiving landscape by supporting the work of migrant domestic workers.

The MP’s proposals include expanding training to cover dialects and advanced care, raising agency standards, and offering maids better healthcare and mental health support.

She also called for more part-time care options and a fairer maid levy based on actual care needs, rather than just age.

“Caregiving is not a single chapter in life. It is a cycle. And holding that cycle together are more than 300,000 migrant domestic workers in Singapore today – up from about 250,000 just five years ago,” said Ms Yeo.

“They are not an add-on to our economy. They are the invisible workforce behind our workforce. When they function well, families work. When they fail, families can fall.”

Noting that there are more elderly Singaporeans requiring care as well as dual-income families without much support from extended family, Mr Huang said in his response that migrant domestic workers play an important role in supporting households with different caregiving needs.

“Their dedication to caring for the young and elderly in our homes are invaluable to many families in Singapore.”