Changi Airport passenger traffic hits record 12-month high despite sharp drop in Middle East travel

SINGAPORE: Passenger traffic at Changi Airport rose to a record high over the past year, even as travel between Singapore and the Middle East plunged sharply amid the war in Iran.

For the 12 months ended March 2026, Changi handled 70.4 million passenger movements, a 2.9 per cent increase year-on-year and the highest recorded over a one-year period, Changi Airport Group (CAG) said on Friday (Apr 17).

The growth came despite a steep decline in traffic on Middle Eastern routes, after US and Israeli attacks on Iran on Feb 28 sparked a region-wide conflict. In March, passenger traffic between Singapore and the Middle East fell 80 per cent year-on-year.

Overall, Changi Airport registered 17.6 million passenger movements from January to March, a 2.3 per cent increase year-on-year, on the back of strong performance in North Asia and Europe.

In March, amid flight cancellations on Middle Eastern routes, various airlines launched about 90 additional flights between Singapore and cities such as Frankfurt, London, Munich, Muscat, Paris, Perth and Sydney, CAG said.

“Travel demand in the quarter remained strong, bolstered by growth in North Asia and Europe,” said CAG executive vice president for air hub and cargo development Lim Ching Kiat.

“While there was some impact from the Middle East crisis, we were resilient and worked closely with our airline partners in response to evolving passenger demand and shifts in travel patterns.”

“We will continue to monitor the global geopolitical situation and work with airlines to provide passengers with alternatives across our diversified network,” added Mr Lim.