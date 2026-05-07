Extreme weather events, Middle East conflict create 'perfect storm' for Southeast Asia: Grace Fu

SINGAPORE: Southeast Asia is facing a “perfect storm" caused by a double whammy of geopolitical tensions and climate change, which has underscored how sustainability measures can lead to long-term resilience, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said on Thursday (May 7).

Speaking at the 13th Singapore Dialogue on Sustainable World Resources organised by the Singapore Institute of International Affairs at One Farrer Hotel, Ms Fu said that the combined pressures of these developments has serious implications for the region's agri-commodity sector, and repercussions on jobs, public health and food security.

Geopolitical developments particularly the ongoing conflict in the Middle East have “taken centre stage”, compounding "economic fragilities, supply chain disruptions and inflationary pressures", Ms Fu said.

The sector is already experiencing rising production costs and the disruption of critical maritime passageways, such as the Strait of Hormuz. These will have knock-on effects on agriculture, particularly in the production of fertilisers.

Higher fertiliser prices and shortages could impact crop yields, animal feed and ultimately food prices, Ms Fu said.

At the same time, climate change has resulted in extreme weather events in Southeast Asia. Ms Fu pointed to tropical storms triggering floods and landslides in Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam among other nations.

Temperatures also spiked, with Bangkok recording a heat index exceeding 52°C earlier this week.

The region is also bracing for a warmer-than-usual dry season, with a potential “Godzilla El Nino” cycle that could amplify the effect of climate change and result in droughts.

El Nino is a naturally occurring climate phenomenon that brings worldwide changes in winds, air pressure, and rainfall patterns. A "Godzilla El Nino", also referred to as a "super El Nino", is a term used to describe particularly adverse weather conditions.

The hotter and drier conditions also raise the risk of forest fires which could generate haze.

Against this backdrop, Ms Fu said the crisis highlights how sustainability enables long-term resilience and growth.

"As we brace for volatile times, we should 'not let a good crisis go to waste' and seize opportunities to enhance our resilience," Ms Fu said.

Ms Fu delivered her keynote address ahead of a dialogue by Indonesia’s Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Arif Havas Oegroseno on reinventing sustainable commodities.