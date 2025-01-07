New Singapore communicable diseases agency to be set up in first half of 2025

SINGAPORE: A new agency to prevent, manage and control infectious diseases in Singapore will be set up in the first half of the year, after parliament passed a Bill on Tuesday (Jan 7) setting out the legislative framework for its establishment.

The Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) will be a statutory board under the Ministry of Health (MOH) and will consolidate public health functions from MOH, the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) and the Health Promotion Board (HPB) under one agency.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung first announced the setting up of this agency in March 2023, during the COVID-19 White Paper debate.

The White Paper had proposed strengthening the structures and capabilities for forward planning and preparedness to respond to the next pandemic in a more agile and fluid manner.

Speaking in parliament on Tuesday, Minister of State for Health Rahayu Mahzam pointed out that Singapore's current capabilities in managing communicable diseases are spread across several entities.

For instance, MOH sets policy, NCID administers the public health control measures as part of the national programmes, and HPB does public education, she said.

“By consolidating into a dedicated agency, it will help us systematically build up strong public health expertise and organisational capacity and establish international linkages, to better tackle future pandemics,” she added.