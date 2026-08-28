Tampines pilot scheme to resolve neighbourly disputes to be expanded nationwide from Sep 1

SINGAPORE: A government unit empowered to investigate severe neighbour noise disputes will be expanded nationwide from Sep 1, 2026, following a successful pilot in Tampines.

A framework compelling disputing neighbours to attend mediation will also be implemented across Singapore, three ministries said in a joint press release on Friday (Aug 28).

Originally introduced in November 2024 as part of a broader scheme to manage community disputes, both moves were first piloted in Tampines in April 2025.

To address noise-related disputes, especially those that involve excessive and prolonged noise that causes "significant distress" to multiple residents, officers from the Community Relations Unit (CRU) will have legal powers to take statements from relevant parties and issue orders where appropriate.

CRU officers will continue to deploy noise sensors - used to collect objective evidence on the direction, timing and intensity of noise - where necessary to support investigations.

"The pilot has shown that early intervention, directed mediation at the Community Mediation Centre, and targeted action by the CRU can work together to resolve disputes more effectively," said the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, the Ministry of Law (MinLaw) and the Ministry of National Development (MND).

Under the new mediation framework that takes effect from Sep 1, disputing neighbours issued with a mediation direction will be compelled to attend mediation sessions at the Community Mediation Centre.

This is enforceable by law and must be complied with, said the three ministries. Non-compliance with a mediation direction can result in a fine of up to S$1,500 (US$1,180).

Ultimately, building harmonious neighbourhoods is a shared responsibility, the statement said.

"Strong communities are built when neighbours treat one another with consideration, respect, and understanding; and when neighbours come together early and resolve their differences in an amicable manner."

The issue of community mediation came into focus last year following a fatal incident involving neighbours in a noise dispute in Yishun.

Ms Nguyen Phuong Tra, 30, had applied for mediation with her neighbour, Koh Ah Hwee, but the mediation did not take place as Koh did not respond to the invitation.

Koh, 66, was charged with Ms Nguyen's murder following the incident at Block 323 Yishun Central on Sep 24 and the case is pending.

More recently, 59-year-old Ng Swee Seng was charged with the murder of another man, said to be his neighbour, at a block in Lengkok Bahru.